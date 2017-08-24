Verisk to buy bankruptcy data and risk management firm for $151M

Verisk Analytics (VRSK -1.6% ) agrees to acquire LCI, a provider of risk insight, prediction and management solutions for banks and creditors, for $151M.

VRSK says the deal will combine data assets from its Argus business and LCI's time-series data, including consumer and commercial bankruptcies, consumer behavior, and legal and technical terms associated with debtor settlements.

Earlier this week, VRSK announced a deal to acquire insurance software firm Sequel for $323M, which it says will increase its visibility and market penetration in the London commercial and specialty insurance markets.