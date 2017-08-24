Australia gives antitrust OK to Murdoch purchase of Ten Network

A consortium led by News Corp. (NWS +0.2% , NWSA -0.5% ) Chairman Lachlan Murdoch has gotten the antitrust OK to buy Australian broadcaster Ten Network, despie a dominant presence by News Corp. among Australian media.

The deal is counting on some rule liberalization ahead, including ending the "two out of three" rule that prevents a single party from owning print, radio and TV assets in the same market.

Murdoch owns a radio station, and News Corp. publishes two-thirds of the country's newspapers. And Murdoch along with Foxtel (half-owned by News Corp., along with Telstra) together own about a fifth of Ten already.

Foxtel is set to be merged with Fox Sports Australia in yet another consolidation move.