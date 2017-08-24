Marketing applications under review in U.S. and Europe for Vertex's CF combo tezacaftor/ivacaftor, FDA action date February 28, 2018

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -0.7% ) announces that its marketing applications seeking approval for tezacaftor/ivacaftor for cystic fibrosis (CF) patients who have two copies of the F508del mutation or one F508del mutation and one residual function mutation that is responsive to therapy have been accepted for review by the FDA and EMA.

The FDA will review the application under Priority Review status with an action date of February 28, 2018.

If approved, the combo will be the company's third medication to treat CF.