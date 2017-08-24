BHP shale portfolio valued at $7.5B at $60 oil, Rystad says

BHP Billiton's (BHP +0.1% ) U.S. onshore portfolio is valued at $7.5B at $60/bbl WTI oil, and $5.1B at $50 oil, energy consultant Rystad Energy calculates.

In a $60/bbl scenario, Rystad says BHP's Eagle Ford acreage has a value of $4.2B, with the Black Hawk field - the "sweet spot" in the Eagle Ford Shale - is valued at $2.8B and the Hawkville field in the condensate area of Eagle Ford at $1.3B.

Rystad says BHP’s Permian Delaware acreage is valued at $2.3B, and the consultant sees companies such as Anadarko Petroleum (APC -0.8% ), Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.6% ), Chevron (CVX +0.2% ), Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.4% ), ConocoPhillips (COP -1% ) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) as potential suitors that could find synergies with their existing positions in those areas.

