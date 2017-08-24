Coal, nuclear power get boost in Energy Department power grid study

A U.S. Department of Energy study on the electric grid recommends relaxing rules on coal plants and easier permitting for resources such as coal, nuclear and hydropower.

The report says cheap and abundant natural has been the primary factor behind the closure of coal and nuclear plants in recent years, with environmental regulations and subsidies for renewable energy sources only secondary factors.

The report’s main recommendation is for a change in how regulators price electricity to reward steady production, which is common at nuclear and coal-fired plants.

