Wall Street's favorite weatherman says Harvey could cause "historic"' flooding

Tropical storm Harvey will become a Category 2 hurricane late today, says Weather.com's Dan Leonard, as the storm grows stronger and more quickly than many meteorologists had been forecasting.

"Historic flooding from Houston to San Antonio is very possible," drenching the area for 4-5 days, says Leonard, a top weather advisor to commodity traders and hedge fund managers.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +0.4% ) says it has suspended operations at its terminal and condensate splitter in Corpus Christi, Tex., and Citgo reportedly is shutting down its refinery; Shell, Anadarko and Exxon already have said they are cutting production at some of their area facilities.

