Inseego Enters into $48M of Refinancing Transaction

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) +2.5% entered into a Credit Agreement for a new term loan facility in the principal amount of $48.0M maturing on Aug. 23, 2020 bearing interest rate equal to LIBOR, but not less than 1.00%, plus 7.625%.

As part of the transaction, and included in the $48.0M term loan, the Company exchanged ~$14.9M of the existing convertible notes due 2022 into ~$11.9M of the new term loan facility and 2.0M shares of the Company's common stock.

The portion of the proceeds was used to repay all amounts outstanding under the previous Senior Credit Agreement due May 8, 2018.