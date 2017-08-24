Harley-Davidson shows off 2018 lineup

Harley Davidson (HOG +1.2% ) unveiled its new product lineup at an annual dealer meeting last night.

The company said it improved some models, including the new Softail bikes which will come with the most powerful engine ever. New versions of the Fat Boy, Heritage Classic, Low Rider, Softail Slim, Deluxe, Breakout, Fat Bob and Street Bob all feature a new chassis and suspension system

Harley lowered the number of models in the new lineup to 31 from 36.

UBS thinks the 2018 product introductions for Harley-Davidson might be less impactful than this year.