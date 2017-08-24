Survey finds Apple loyalty will drive iPhone 8 sales; Apple gets data center tax breaks

A new survey shows that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone owners are more loyal and likely to upgrade to the upcoming premium model than a Barclays analyst predicted.

The survey from Fluent included 2K U.S. consumers and found that 79% of current iPhone owners would purchase another iPhone as their next phone. This compares to 63% for Samsung and 31% for Android.

The data showed 34% of Americans have an iPhone and that most of that number has one of the two latest models, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7.

Barclays had estimated 18% of iPhone owners would buy the forthcoming flagship phone but Fluent’s results put the number at the much higher 40%, though two-thirds did say the rumored $1K price tag was too high.

In other news, the AP reports that Apple will receive $208M in tax breaks for building two data centers near Des Moines, Iowa. The data centers will create about 50 jobs.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority will give $19.6M in state tax refunds to Apple and the suburb of Waukee will pitch in a $188M property tax break.

Previously: New iPhones might release September 22; Apple TV lost Q1 market share (Aug. 23)