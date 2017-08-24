Michigan the latest state to act on high drug prices

Saying they are tired of waiting for Congress to act, Michigan state legislators have introduced a bill that would require drug makers to justify price hikes greater than 10% in one year 30% over five years. Companies who refuse to play along could face penalties of up to $100K a day.

The state joins Maryland and New York who have undertaken similar action. Several months ago, Maryland passed a law allowing the attorney general to intervene if a generic drug's price spikes by 50% in one year or if the price increases while there are no more than three suppliers. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to create a board that will determine a "fair price" for a medication while a state senator there introduced a bill to control the prices of certain drugs.

Unsurprisingly, Big Pharma and generic drug industry lobbyists are working diligently to oppose such actions. In Ohio, backers of a drug pricing measure recently filed a complaint about the use of confidential contributions, or dark money, to finance efforts to defeat their initiative.

