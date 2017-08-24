Nordstrom expands reserve online & try in store service

Nordstrom (JWN -1.1% ) announces an expansion of its Reserve Online & Try In Store service to nearly 40 stores in the U.S.

The innovation has been running as a pilot service in six stores.

Nordstrom's Reserve Online & Try In Store allows customers to select items online and try them on in person at their nearest store

"We're thrilled to expand our Reserve Online & Try In Store service to provide a better experience for customers shopping with Nordstrom – whether that's online, in-store or a combination of both," says Nordstrom exex Shea Jensen.

Source: Press Release