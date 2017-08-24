Home Bancorp up 6.3% on merger with St. Martin Bancshares

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) +6.3% plans to merge with St. Martin Bancshares on condition of each shareholders of St. Martin Bancshares will receive 9.2839 shares of Home Bancorp common stock for each share of St. Martin Bancshares common stock.

Prior to the closing of the Merger, St. Martin Bancshares will pay a special cash distribution of $94.00/share to its shareholders.

The transaction is expected to close in the 4Q17 or 1Q18 and the company anticipates the transaction will be over 20% accretive to earnings per share once cost savings are fully realized and accretive to tangible book value per share within 3.5 years of closing.

