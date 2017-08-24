Aluminum prices near six-year high on China supply cuts

Aluminum prices rise near six-year highs, the latest commodity to enjoy a boost from China’s efforts to cut supply to curb pollution.

Aluminum futures in Shanghai jumped as much as 3.2% to the equivalent of nearly $2,500/metric ton, joining strong rallies in prices for iron ore and zinc.

J.P. Morgan analysts forecast aluminum prices will rise another $100/ton in Q4, "well supported by collective realization that supply reform is a reality, despite Chinese aluminum inventories more than quadrupling so far this year... However, these higher prices will probably prompt smelters outside of China to initiate restarts, pushing the global market into a surplus."

Potentially relevant tickers include ACH, BHP, RIO, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCPK:SOUHY, AA, CENX, KALU, CSTM, JJU, FOIL