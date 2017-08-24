Bloomberg: HTC planning sale of company or VR business

HTC (OTC:HTCKF, OTC:HTCXF) plans to sell all or part of its business as the company fails to keep up with smartphone rivals Apple and Samsung, according to Bloomberg.

The company has hired an adviser to help court and choose a strategic investor.

HTC could sell its VR business, which produces the tethered HTC Vive headset that competes with Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) Oculus Rift.

The Vive's price was recently dropped to make it more comparable to the Rift but Facebook reportedly plans to release an untethered $200 headset next year that could change the industry.

HTC’s market value has fallen 75% in the last five years and the once dominant player now only holds on to about 2% of the smartphone market.

No deals are finalized and HTC could decide to scrap these ideas and continue to go it alone.

