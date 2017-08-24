Disney taps AR content for 'Star Wars Force Friday' toy rollout

Heading into Labor Day weekend, Disney's (NYSE:DIS) "Force Friday" will leverage augmented reality in the worldwide merchandise promotion tied to its holiday release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Retailers around the world will open at midnight Sept. 1 with new toys and merchandise from the blockbuster franchise

Displays in more than 20,000 retail locations across 30 countries (including Wal-Mart, Target, Best Buy and Apple stores) will start featuring AR content that can be tapped with smartphones beginning early in the morning of Sept. 1.

Characters from the movies will "come to life" and be overlaid on surroundings, allowing users to take pictures with them. That will include the reveal of a new character. The content will be accessible throughout that weekend.