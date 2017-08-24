Google removes search ads for PetMed's Tramadol while bargain hunters move in; stock up 3%

In the wake allegations that PetMed Express (PETS +2.7% ) was intentionally marketing pet opioid Tramadol to people, Google has removed the ads from its searches. The ads previously appeared when key words such as "opiate pills to get you high" were used.

The company has reached out to Google representatives but the details have not yet emerged.

Bearish research shop Aurelius Value, whose report trimmed a chunk off the company's stock price, says the company was "turning a blind eye" to the Google ad data, adding, "[You] can't claim to be a good online marketer and not know what is going on" with the Tramadol ads.

Previously: PetMed Express takes issue with "false and defamatory" report; stock rebounds 15% from session low (Aug. 23)