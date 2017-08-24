Cowen weighs in on Starbucks

Cowen Research provides an update on Starbucks (SBUX) after meeting with management.

Analyst Andrew Charles says the midpoint of current SBUX long-term guidance implies 5% global comparable sales growtht and 17% EPS growth, above his expectations for a drop by management to an outlook for 3% to 5% comps and 12% to 17% EPS growth.

Charles indicates the good news for investors is that the lower guidance range is already priced in.

"The key to share appreciation remains reaccelerating domestic comps, with an emphasis on innovation, growth in MSR members and improving thru-put during peak morning hours," writes Charles.

SBUX is rated at Outperform with a price target of $63.