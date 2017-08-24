Amazon plans on lower prices at Whole Foods

Amazon (AMZN -0.7% ) will close on its deal to acquire Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) on August 28.

The e-commerce giant isn't wasting any time setting a new tone as it promises that Whole Foods Market will offer lower prices starting Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples across stores.

As part of the marriage, Amazon Prime will be integrated into the Whole Foods Market point-of-sale system.

“We’re determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone. Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality – we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market’s long-held commitment to the highest standards,” says Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke.

The pricing strategy from Amazon will be closely watched across food retail, including by management at Kroger (KR -3.2% ), Target (TGT -0.8% ), Costco (COST -1.4% ), Supervalu (SVU -2% ) and Wal-Mart (WMT -1% ).

Source: Press Release