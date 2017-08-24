Food stocks in reverse after Amazon pricing action

The shock to the grocery industry over Amazon firing off lower prices at Whole Foods right off the bat is extending over to the food supplier and food producer sectors.

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF -1.4% ), SpartanNash (SPTN -1.4% ), Core-Mark (CORE -1.1% ), G WIlli-Food (WILC -0.6% ), Performance Food Group (PFGC -2.2% ), General Mills (GIS -2.7% ), Post Holdings (POST -1.2% ), Kellogg (K -2.5% ), Pinnacle Foods (PF -2.6% ) and B&G Foods (BGS -2.5% ) are all in reverse.

