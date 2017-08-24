Recode: Benchmark Capital hits back at former Uber CEO

Recode reports that Benchmark Capital has taken a new swing at former Uber (Private:UBER) CEO Travis Kalanick.

In a new filing related to its suit against Kalanick, Benchmark says his attorneys “do not dispute the overwhelming factual basis” that he defrauded the board by asking for control of expanded board seats then taking one of those himself post-resignation.

Kalanick wants the case moved to arbitration, which would allow him to avoid an on the record deposition.

The first hearing in the arbitration case is August 30.

