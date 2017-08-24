Core Labs upgraded at Credit Suisse on valuation

Core Laboratories (CLB -0.4% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral with a $110 price target at Credit Suisse, which cites the stock's ~15% decline since reporting lackluster Q2 results a month ago.

CLB's Q2 $18.7M cash flow from operations fell 32% Y/Y even as earnings and revenues scored solid gains, but Credit Suisse forecasts full-year free cash flow of at least $92M, roughly the same amount CLB generated over the past 12 months and well ahead of the company's $72.5M in trailing net income.

While $92M in free cash flow only works out to a free cash flow yield of 2.3%, Credit Suisse focuses on the fact that free cash flow remains positive, with gains in sales and income eventually leading to free cash flow growth.