CNBC: SoftBank invests $4.4B in work space startup WeWork

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) has invested $4B in commercial office space company WeWork (Private:VWORK), according to CNBC.

Part of the funding comes from SoftBank’s Vision Fund, which includes other backers.

WeWork will use $3B of the funds for general corporate growth and the remaining $1.4B on expanding through China, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

SoftBank board members Ronald D. Fisher and Mark Schwartz will join WeWork’s board as part of the financing.

