ADP board, Ackman to meet Sept. 5 amid bad blood

After a war of words playing out in separate venues lately, Pershing Square's Bill Ackman will meet with the board at Automatic Data Processing (ADP +1.5% ) Sept. 5 in what could be a chance to defuse tensions.

In a letter today to CEO Carlos Rodriguez and Chairman John Jones, Ackman says "As often happens in these types of situations, it appears that there have been misunderstandings over the past few weeks which unfortunately have clouded what should have been a productive relationship from the start."

He says Pershing Square looks forward to a "productive and substantive discussion" at the meeting.

Earlier, CNBC reported that the company said Ackman threatened it with bad publicity if he were forced into a proxy fight for seats on the board. Ackman ended up nominating three directors, which were rejected by the board.

According to ADP, Ackman said if forced into a proxy fight he wouldn't settle, and would "use his ability to generate media coverage to damage both Mr. Rodriguez and the company and that would be bad for the company's clients, employees and stockholders."