Searching for value in industrial REITs

In the age of Amazon, the warehouse/logistics sector has been a hot one. Jefferies' Jonathan Petersen in on board with the thesis - that rising e-commerce means higher occupancy and rents for the warehouse players - but says it's pretty well priced in at this point.

He's not expecting valuations to expand much further, and thus wants names with enough FFO per share growth to deliver 15% returns without a higher multiple.

Fitting that criteria are Stag Industrial (STAG -0.2% ) and Rexford Industrial (REXR +1.5% ). Rexford, he says, has his top-rated portfolio (properties are in SoCal). A lack of new supply should keep occupancy high and rent growth strong.

Stag's focus on secondary and tertiary markets as the ramp up in supply growth has yet to touch those locations.