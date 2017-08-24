JA Solar seen in bearish light by Axiom analyst Johnson

JA Solar (JASO -0.3% ) is not likely to keep its 16-quarter profitability streak intact, Axiom's Gordon Johnson predicts, seeing a Q3 pretax loss of $10M and warning that the company's results could deteriorate further in Q4.

According to Axiom’s latest checks, upstream PV prices seem to have stabilized for now but the damage may have been done to the gross margins of JASO and its competitors; at least until the U.S. government concludes its Section 201 investigation, Johnson expects it to continue to support U.S. solar module prices, which currently are in the $0.32–$0.34 per watt price range.

Johnson's Q3 forecast for JASO assumes the company's shipments will come in at 1.7 GW, at the midpoint of guidance, and that its average selling price will be "an aggressive" $0.36 per watt.