Amazon Prime jitters hit Target, Wal-Mart and Costco

Analysts are in with quick reactions to the sharp drop in Wal-Mart (WMT -1.7% ), Target (TGT -3.5% ) and Costco (COST -4.1% ) to news of Amazon making some changes with Whole Foods as early as Monday.

The general feeling is that the development of Amazon Prime integrating in with the Whole Foods check-out system is catching the attention of investors more than some price breaks on organic food favorites. The impact of the Prime ecosystem on the grocery sector is considered a large wildcard.

Costco, Wal-Mart and Target all traded in positive territory before the Amazon news broke amid what began the day as a positive vibe in retail off a wave of solid earnings reports.

