WWE sets deal to broadcast in Caribbean

In the latest of a series of broadcast partnership announcements, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +1.4% ) has a deal with Flow 1 to broadcast its flagship programs across the Caribbean.

With the multi-year deal in place, Flow 1 will start broadcasting Raw live at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. SmackDown will appear live at 8 p.m. Tuesdays.

It will also broadcast one-hour highlights show WWE Experience on Saturdays at 8 p.m., and half-hour highlights show This Week in WWE Sundays at 10 p.m.

Flow features a mobile app for viewing as well as an on-demand platform.