NYT says iPhone 8 will cost $999

Will Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming iPhone 8 cost $999? That’s the number from The New York Times’ sources.

Previous estimates have put the premium, OLED screened model at about $1200 with the concurrently launching iPhone 7S and 7S plus expected to stick closer to the traditional pricing.

The $999 price presumably refers to the base iPhone 8 with 64 GB of storage. A mid-tier 256 GB model and a high-end 512 GB model are also rumored.

Samsung announced its Galaxy Note 8 yesterday with carrier pricing ranging from $930 to $960.

The launch event for the new iPhones could happen on September 12 with September 22 rumored as the day the devices become available.

