MKM Partners expects continued momentum for Burlington Stores

MKM Partners is confident on Burlington Stores (BURL +1.3% ) after the retailer's outsized earnings beat.

"We believe BURL's ability to drive strong comps and outsized merchandise margin improvement in 2Q was impressive," writes analyst Roxanne Meyer.

"We look for continued comp momentum, particularly driven by efforts to further share gains in categories such as home and beauty, continued strong performance from new stores, and the ability to opportunistically improve the health of the store portfolio to drive sales gains," she adds.

Previously: Burlington beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (Aug. 24)

Previously: Burlington Stores higher on earnings beat (Aug. 24)