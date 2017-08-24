DNO, Genel strike new oil sales deals with Iraqi Kurdistan

Genel Energy (OTCPK:GEGYF +18.8% ) and DNO (OTCPK:DTNOF +16.9% ), two of the big foreign oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, reach “landmark” agreements with the regional government to settle payments they were owed for exports of crude.

Under its deal, DNO will acquire the Kurdistan government’s 20% interest in the Tawke oil field license as part of a settlement of payments owed, and will now hold a 75% operated stake in the license containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields with combined proved and probable reserves of more than 500M barrels and production of 100K bbl/day; Genel owns the remaining 25% in Tawke.

DNO also will receive an additional 3% of revenues from the license each month from the KRG for five years, which the company says will improve its balance sheet and future cash flow.

Genel will receive an additional 4.5% of revenues from the Tawke field for five years and no longer need to make capacity building payments, which amount to a tax on production, on its profits from Tawke for the life of the project.