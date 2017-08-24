Transocean to outperform other offshore drillers in recovery, analyst says

Transocean (RIG +0.9% ) is maintaining with a Buy rating and a $15 price target at R.F. Lafferty, which believes the company will lead its peers in the recovery when the offshore drilling market begins its upward climb.

Seeing "a light on the horizon," Lafferty anticipates a recovery in the offshore market beginning next year as the major oil companies restart their offshore projects; the firm says it sees signs of operators planning to restart but it believes they may delay sanctioning projects if oil continues to fluctuate below $50/bbl.

Lafferty says its projection reflects the lower-for-longer view of the offshore markets but that it is encouraged by RIG’s recent rig reactivations, contract wins and planned acquisition of Songa Offshore.