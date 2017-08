E-commerce sales up 72% at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reports comparable sales rose 11.7% in Q2.

Transaction were up 5.5% during the quarter, while the average ticket size was up 6.2%.

E-commerce sales rose 72.3% to $96.3M.

Gross profit increased 40 bps to 36.4% of sales. SG&A expenses fell back 10 bps to 22.0% of sales. Operating income came in at 14.0% of sales vs. 13.5% a year ago.

The retailer sees Q3 revenue of $1.331B to $1.353B vs. $1.33B consensus and Q3 EPS of $1.33 to $1.38 vs. $1.38 consensus.

