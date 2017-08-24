Brocade misses on top, bottom lines in Q3

Brocade Communications (BRCD -0.5% ) saw revenues and profits both decline and miss expectations in its Q3 earnings ahead of an acquisition by Broadcom.

The company swung to a loss of $0.05 in GAAP terms, vs. a year-ago gain of $0.02; in non-GAAP terms, EPS of $0.16 was down from a year-ago $0.21.

Revenue breakout: Product, $449.5M (-8.4%); Service, $99.7M (flat).

SAN Product revenue fell 2% Y/Y to $276M, due to lower fixed-configuration and embedded switch sales. IP Networking product revenue dropped 17%, to $174M, mainly due to lower wired switch and router revenue, partly offset by wireless gains made through the acquisition of Ruckus Wireless.

No guidance or call due to the pending acquisition by Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Press Release