ConocoPhillips idles Eagle Ford drilling as Harvey looms

As tropical storm Harvey advances with expectations of growing into a Category 2 hurricane, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says it is suspending drilling in the Eagle Ford shale region of Texas and idling five rigs there.

However, Apache (NYSE:APA), which also operates in the Eagle Ford, says it is taking precautions but does not expect any "material implications" to its onshore operations from the storm.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says has shut its Galveston 209 platform and its Hadrian South subsea production system in the Gulf of Mexico.

So far, 9.5% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in, or ~167K bbl/day, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.