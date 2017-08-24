Nintendo Switch sales lift GameStop

GameStop (NYSE:GME) tops Q2 revenue estimates behind strong demand for the Nintendo Switch and a 36% jump in Collectibles sales.

New hardware sales rose 14% Y/Y during the quarter, while digital sales were up 28%.

Comparable sales rose 1.9% vs. -3.2% consensus estimate.

"Looking at the second half of 2017, the Nintendo Switch, the launch of Microsoft’s Xbox One X, and a solid slate of AAA titles should drive growth in the video game category," says CEO Paul Raines.

Gamestop backs prior FY18 EPS guidance of $3.10 to $3.40. The mid-point of the EPS view is below the consensus estimate of $3.33.

