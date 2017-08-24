Broadcom -4.7% though Q3 beats expectations

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is 4.7% lower postmarket despite posting fiscal Q3 earnings that beat consensus with broad segment growth in revenues.

Acquisition target Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD) missed on top and bottom lines in its report.

Net income (including impact of discontinued operations) rose to $507M from a year-ago loss of $315M, and last quarter's gain of $464M.

Gross margin rose 120 basis points Y/Y (and 100 basis points Q/Q) to 48.2%.

Revenue by segment: Wired infrastructure, $2.21B (up 7%); Wireless communications, $1.28B (up 27%); Enterprise storage, $735M (up 39%); Industrial and other, $238M (up 18%).

Cash, equivalents and short-term investments came to $5.45B compared with last quarter's $4.454B. For the quarter, it generated $1.656B in cash from operations and spent $255M on capex.

For Q4, it's guiding to net revenue of $4.725B-$4.875M (in line with $4.798B consensus), gross margin of 62-64%, and opex of $780M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

