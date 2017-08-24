Splunk beats Q2 estimates, ups FY18 guidance; shares +7.9%

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares up 7.9% aftermarket after the company beats Q2 estimates, reports a 32% billings growth to $303.4M, and ups its FY18 guidance.

Q3 outlook puts revenue from $307M to $309M, compared to $306.86M consensus, and operating margin at 8%.

FY18 outlook upped to revenue of $1.21B to $1.215B, up from $1.195B and above the $1.2B consensus estimate, and $1.45B in billings, up from $1.425B. Operating margin was reiterated at 8%.

Segment sales: License, $142.9M (+23%); Maintenance and license, $137.1M (+41%).

The company signed 500 new customers, which was flat on the year and expected as the company gains more customers in 2H.

Splunk reported operating cash flow at $23.2M with FCF of $20.3M.

