Platform Specialty Products confirms plan to split into two public companies

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) announces plans to separate into two stand-alone public companies, the agricultural solutions and performance solutions segments.
"There has been interest from investors to put capital behind our Ag business, and we would expect, as part of this process, equity to be raised by the new Ag entity to support its balance sheet," Chairman Martin Franklin says.
PAH +1.9% AH, after plunging nearly 5% in regular trading in reaction to advance reports that the company had abandoned an expected sale of the agrochemicals business.
