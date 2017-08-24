VMWare shares up slightly after Q2 beats

VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares up 0.66% aftermarket following Q2 estimate beats.

Segment revenue: License, $732M (+14%); Services, $1.17B (+11%).

VMware reports operating cash flow of $620M and FCF of $563M. The company ended the quarter with $8.9B in cash and equivalents and $5.5B in unearned revenue.

The company wrapped up a $4B debt offering on August 21.The board approved $1B in stock repurchasing through August 31. VMware also still has $900M left of its $1.2B stock repurchase program for FY18.

