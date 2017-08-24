Stocks slip ahead of Yellen, Draghi speeches tomorrow

Stocks drifted lower in range-bound trading, as investors hesitated to make moves ahead of comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi tomorrow at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Ten of the 11 S&P industry groups ended negative, with outsized losses in the consumer staples sector (-1.3%); health care (+0.3%) was today's only advancer.

Grocers including Wal-Mart (-2%), Costco (-5%) and Kroger (-8%) were crushed following news that Amzon's acquisition of Whole Foods Market would close on Monday; in addition, Smucker (-9.5%) and Hormel (-5.4%) sank after missing quarterly earnings estimates.

At the same time, another large batch of retail earnings were greeted with strong gains, as Dollar Tree, Abercrombie & Fitch, Guess, Signet Jewelers, Michaels Stores and Burlington Stores enjoyed strong gains after all six companies beat earnings estimates.

U.S. Treasury prices fell across the curve, sending yields on the benchmark 10-year note as well as the two-year higher by 2 bps each to 2.19% and 1.33%, respectively.

U.S. crude oil tumbled 2% to settle at $47.43/bbl, pressured from the risk of weaker energy demand in the wake of the hurricane now approaching the Texas Gulf coast.