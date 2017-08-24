Marvell Technology reports Q2 beats, positive guidance; shares +2%

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares up 2.1% aftermarket after reporting Q2 beats and Q3 guidance that mostly exceeds estimates.

Behind the EPS beat: Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.2%, compared to 55.2% in last year’s quarter. Operating expenses totaled $240.8M with $180.9M coming from R&D and $55.7M from SG&A.

Q3 outlook: revenue, $595M to $625M (consensus: $616.71M); non-GAAP gross margin, 62%; operating expenses, $205M to $210M; EPS, $0.30 to $0.34 (consensus: $0.31).

Press release

Previously: Marvell Technology Group beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 24)