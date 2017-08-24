Ooma trims losses, beats with Q2 earnings

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) grew revenues and trimmed its adjusted profit loss in Q2 earnings where its office unit drove new subscription revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to -$0.1M from a year-ago -$0.5M, and beat an expected -$0.4M.

Ooma Office subscription and services revenues grew 62%; its residential services rose 11%.

Revenue breakout: Subscription and services, $25.2M (up 12.4%); Product and other, $2.98M (down 3.1%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $27.8M-$28.3M (light of expectations for $28.7M) and EPS of -$0.02 to -$0.04 (vs. -$0.04 expected).

For the full year, it sees revenues of $113M-$114M (in line with an expected $113.8M) and EPS of -$0.08 to -$0.12, vs. -$0.12 consensus.

