DowDuPont heading to DJIA; Q, SBAC up on other index moves

DowDuPont (DWDP) is going to take DuPont's (NYSE:DD) place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average prior to the market open Friday, Sept. 1, due to the merger between Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) and DuPont effective that day.

The divisor on which the index is calculated will be changed before then, resulting in no disruption to the index's level.

In related changes, Amazon.com (AMZN -0.6% ) will join the S&P Global 100, taking DuPont's place. And Quintiles IMS (NYSE:Q) will replace Whole Foods Market (WFM +0.7% ) in the S&P 500 before the open on Tuesday; Q is up 3.5% after hours.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) will join the S&P 100, and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is taking a place in the S&P 500, with those two moves effective prior to the open Friday Sept. 1.