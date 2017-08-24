Veeva Systems down despite Q2, guidance beats and subscription rev. boost

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares are down 6.9% aftermarket despite Q2 revenue and EPS beats, Q3 and FY18 guidance above consensus, and a 28% boost in subscription revenues.

Segment revenue: Subscription services, $134.3M (+28% Y/Y); Professional services and other, $32.2M (+23%).

Veeva ended the quarter with $409M in cash and equivalents.

Q3 guidance: revenue, $171M to $172M (consensus: $170.53M); Non-GAAP operating income, $50M to $51M; EPS, $0.21 to $0.22 (consensus: $0.20).

FY18 guidance: revenue, $672M to $674M (consensus: $669.88M); Non-GAAP operating income, $200M to $202M; EPS, $0.86 to $0.87 (consensus: $0.83).

