Northrop best bet to benefit from U.S. air power overhaul, analyst says

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), already a finalist to build the next generation of ground-based ICBMs, is the best bet to do well in a booming defense industry poised to revamp U.S. air power for years to come, Goldman Sachs predicts.

NOC "has the best positioned product set of any defense company we cover, that will likely allow them to grow their top line faster than any defense company we cover over the next 5-10 years," Goldman's Noah Poponak writes.

NOC and Boeing will develop the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent before one is picked to actually build the nuclear missiles, probably in 2020; Poponak notes that Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) likely will provide the propulsion systems, could capture $20B in the project over the next decade-plus.

The $7B contract is still up for grabs on the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System among NOC, Lockheed Martin and Boeing, but Poponak thinks NOC - the maker of the present system - has the edge.