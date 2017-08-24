Pure Storage shares +4.7% after Q2 beats, upped FY18 guidance

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares up 4.7% aftermarket after Q2 EPS and revenue beats. The company raised FY18 guidance to the revenue range of $985M to $1.025B, compared to $1B consensus, with the non-GAAP operating margin of -7% to -3% and gross margin at 63.5% to 66.5%.

Q3 guidance: revenue, $267M to $275M (consensus: $270.88); gross margin, 63.5% to 66.5% operating margin, -5% to -1%.

Product revenue was up 34% to $175M and Support revenue grew 53% to $49M.

Operating margin was -11.8% (non-GAAP), up 750 basis points. Gross margin was up 80 bps to 67.1%. Product gross margin was up 10 bps to 67.5% and Support margin up 390 bps to 65.9%.

Customer count grew by 350 in the quarter for a total of more than 3.7K organizations, including 25% of the Fortune 500.

Pure Storage ended the quarter with $172M in cash and equivalents.

