PlayStation Vue service adds 11 local broadcast feeds

Sony's (NYSE:SNE) PlayStation Vue live streaming service has added 11 local broadcast feeds from a variety of owners representing three big-network affiliations.

The service has added eight ABC locals, two NBC stations and one CBS station.

Stations include Hearst's NBC affiliate in Cincinnati and its NBC affiliate in New Orleans, along with its KMBC ABC affiliate in Kansas City and its WISN ABC affiliate in Milwaukee; Scripps' CBS affiliate in Nashville, and its ABC affiliates in Baltimore, Indianapolis and San Diego; Graham Media's ABC affiliate in San Antonio; Hubbard's ABC affiliate in Minneapolis; and Berkshire Hathaway's ABC affiliate in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale.