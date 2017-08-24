Analyst points to three stocks most likely to gain from transportation projects

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) likely will benefit most from increased funding for transportation and highway projects in upcoming years, especially due to their significant exposure to key states including California, which is long overdue for some infrastructure upgrades, Canaccord analyst Bobby Burleson predicts.

Despite growing doubts about the implementation of Pres. Trump's infrastructure plans, healthy macro trends, better visibility from the FAST Act and an improved overall funding environment bodes well for the industry, according to Burleson.

Canaccord maintains Buy ratings on GVA, STRL and TPC, with respective price targets of $70, $15 and $35.