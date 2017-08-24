Jefferies downgrades Twitter to favor other social plays

Jefferies has downgraded Twitter (TWTR -0.4% ) to Hold, noting there are "better social plays elsewhere" -- such as the "clear winner" in the space, Facebook (FB -0.6% ).

The firm didn't go so far as to rate it Sell, though, since it's looking to management changes to arrest a falling ARPU, at least in the near term.

Twitter's push into live video is interesting, says analyst Brent Thill and team, but Facebook and Google (GOOG -0.6% , GOOGL -0.6% ) have "much stronger digital video propositions for advertisers with much larger and more engaged user bases, deeper granular data for targeting, and proven return on advertiser investment."

Sounding a familiar refrain, he says engagement is up but that hasn't yet translated into revenue growth.