Spotify sets royalty deal with Warner, its last major record label

Spotify (Private:MUSIC) has come to a licensing deal with Warner Music Group, the last of the big three among recording companies and the key hurdle between it and a planned IPO this fall.

Last month it was reported that the two hoped to have a deal by September.

“It's taken us a while to get here, but it’s been worth it, as we've arrived at a balanced set of future-focused deal terms," says Warner Music's chief digital officer, Ole Obermann. "Even with the current pace of growth, there’s still so much potential for music subscription to reach new audiences and territories."

Spotify reached a deal with Sony Music in July and one with Universal Music Group in April.